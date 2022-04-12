CSX Corporation [CSX] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $39

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] traded at a low on 04/08/22, posting a -1.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $34.33. The company report on April 1, 2022 that CSX Announces the Appointment of Steve Fortune as Executive Vice President and Chief Digital and Technology Officer.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) (“CSX”) announced today the appointment of Steve Fortune as executive vice president and chief digital and technology officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11178884 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CSX Corporation stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for CSX stock reached $75.68 billion, with 2.21 billion shares outstanding and 2.17 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.87M shares, CSX reached a trading volume of 11178884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CSX Corporation [CSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $41 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $41 to $37, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSX shares from 43 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 30.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has CSX stock performed recently?

CSX Corporation [CSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.32. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -1.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.16, while it was recorded at 34.92 for the last single week of trading, and 34.18 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.20 and a Gross Margin at +42.24. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.29.

CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.49%.

Insider trade positions for CSX Corporation [CSX]

There are presently around $56,116 million, or 76.80% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 184,488,460, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 183,589,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.3 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.2 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly 3.516% of the company’s market capitalization.

721 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 100,844,633 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 111,239,623 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,422,525,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,634,610,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 223 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,540,306 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 32,661,950 shares during the same period.