Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $35.00 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $35.25 during the day while it closed the day at $35.00. The company report on April 7, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022, which ended on February 27, 2022. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted. Certain terms used in this release, including “Organic net sales,” “EBITDA,” “Two-year compounded annualized,” and certain “adjusted” results, are defined under the section entitled “Definitions.” See page 6 for more information.

Conagra Brands Inc. stock has also gained 2.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CAG stock has inclined by 2.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.32% and gained 2.49% year-on date.

The market cap for CAG stock reached $16.76 billion, with 480.30 million shares outstanding and 477.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 7363649 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 149.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG stock trade performance evaluation

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.58. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 16.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.88 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.88, while it was recorded at 34.47 for the last single week of trading, and 33.62 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.32 and a Gross Margin at +30.41. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.61.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.94. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $69,828 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 0.86%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,005 million, or 85.50% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,951,894, which is approximately -1.707% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,259,802 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.69 billion in CAG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.2 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -11.241% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 24,930,693 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 35,013,233 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 340,196,682 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 400,140,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,955,545 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,173 shares during the same period.