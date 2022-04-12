Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Is Currently 0.24 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $80.835 during the day while it closed the day at $80.44. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Cresco Labs Announces April 2022 Conference Participation.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock has also gained 5.03% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has declined by -3.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.12% and lost -5.74% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $67.76 billion, with 842.30 million shares outstanding and 839.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.42M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 9494519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $85.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $78 to $76, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on CL stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CL shares from 90 to 91.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 111.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 62.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.03. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 9.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.72 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.50, while it was recorded at 79.47 for the last single week of trading, and 78.93 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.62%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $53,095 million, or 80.90% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,746,614, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,218,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.25 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.96 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

765 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 40,169,715 shares. Additionally, 705 investors decreased positions by around 38,328,195 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 581,561,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 660,059,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,847,934 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,382,012 shares during the same period.