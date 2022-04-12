Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] moved up 19.88: Why It’s Important

Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ: CTRM] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.14 during the day while it closed the day at $1.99. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Availability of its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that the Company’s annual report on Form 20‐F (the “Annual Report”), which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report is now accessible on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.castormaritime.com, in the “Investors” section under “Annual Reports”.

Castor Maritime Inc. stock has also gained 6.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CTRM stock has inclined by 47.41% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -15.68% and gained 40.14% year-on date.

The market cap for CTRM stock reached $191.70 million, with 94.61 million shares outstanding and 94.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CTRM reached a trading volume of 14829176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Castor Maritime Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

CTRM stock trade performance evaluation

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.42. With this latest performance, CTRM shares gained by 11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.29 for Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.67, while it was recorded at 1.77 for the last single week of trading, and 1.96 for the last 200 days.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.05 and a Gross Margin at +49.63. Castor Maritime Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.46.

Castor Maritime Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Castor Maritime Inc. [CTRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 4.20% of CTRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRM stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,159,392, which is approximately 66.352% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 657,225 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.31 million in CTRM stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.0 million in CTRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Castor Maritime Inc. [NASDAQ:CTRM] by around 1,928,395 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 718,247 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,296,144 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,942,786 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRM stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,237,786 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 309,109 shares during the same period.