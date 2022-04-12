Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Is Currently -2.13 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.53%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that First Cruise Ship Set to Return to Canada as Country Reopens Cruising After Two-Year Absence.

Holland America Line’s Koningsdam Calls at Victoria and Vancouver April 9 and 10 with local governments holding celebratory events .

– Holland America Line will be the first cruise line to return to Canadian cruising following a more than two year industrywide pause due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Koningsdam will call at Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, April 9, restarting the cruise industry in Canada. The following day the ship will end its current seven-day cruise at Port of Vancouver, its homeport for the summer Alaska season.

Over the last 12 months, CCL stock dropped by -33.91%. The one-year Carnival Corporation & plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.62.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.64 billion, with 1.14 billion shares outstanding and 935.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 39.44M shares, CCL stock reached a trading volume of 28566986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on CCL stock. On October 25, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CCL shares from 34 to 24.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.53. With this latest performance, CCL shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.18 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.75, while it was recorded at 19.19 for the last single week of trading, and 21.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,630 million, or 53.60% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 86,991,579, which is approximately 0.91% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 50,830,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.24 million in CCL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $910.85 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 44,271,063 shares. Additionally, 350 investors decreased positions by around 37,679,323 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 443,147,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 525,097,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,747,242 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 6,950,982 shares during the same period.