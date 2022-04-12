Canaccord Genuity slashes price target on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] – find out why.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: OGI] closed the trading session at $1.49 on 04/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.44, while the highest price level was $1.51. The company report on April 1, 2022 that Organigram to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on April 12, 2022.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) (TSX: OGI), the parent company of Organigram Inc. (together, the “Company” or “Organigram”), a leading licensed producer of cannabis, announced today it will report earnings results for its second quarter 2022 ended February 28, 2022 on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 before market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results with details as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.86 percent and weekly performance of -13.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.19 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.26M shares, OGI reached to a volume of 6121477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2021, representing the official price target for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

OGI stock trade performance evaluation

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.87. With this latest performance, OGI shares gained by 11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.24 for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.54, while it was recorded at 1.55 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.38 and a Gross Margin at -79.25. OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -165.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.43.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [OGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73 million, or 14.89% of OGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGI stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 17,408,004, which is approximately -33.907% of the company’s market cap and around 19.63% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 4,736,643 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.06 million in OGI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $4.68 million in OGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:OGI] by around 17,302,159 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 11,967,028 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 19,835,187 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,104,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,602,421 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,971,136 shares during the same period.