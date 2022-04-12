BMO Capital Markets slashes price target on IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] – find out why.

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] jumped around 0.04 points on Monday, while shares priced at $3.56 at the close of the session, up 1.14%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that iA Financial Group will hold its Annual Meetings on May 12 and has made available its Annual Report and the meeting documentation.

IAMGOLD Corporation stock is now 13.74% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IAG Stock saw the intraday high of $3.61 and lowest of $3.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.85, which means current price is +48.33% above from all time high which was touched on 04/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.04M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 5404585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Desjardins raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.25 to $4.40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on IAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

How has IAG stock performed recently?

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, IAG shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.17, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.69 and a Gross Margin at -3.94. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.94.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IAMGOLD Corporation go to 3.98%.

Insider trade positions for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $752 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 45,322,134, which is approximately -7.659% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 41,366,370 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $147.26 million in IAG stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $68.3 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly -3.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 34,283,053 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 24,780,351 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 152,298,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,361,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,658,096 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,802,483 shares during the same period.