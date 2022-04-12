Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] is -34.01% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] gained 2.29% or 0.08 points to close at $3.57 with a heavy trading volume of 5404860 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that CANNABIS AMNESTY PARTNERS WITH TOQi, AURORA CANNABIS TO CREATE ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY WITH FIRST TOQi FELLOWSHIP.

Fellowship Aims to Bring Justice + Equality to Communities Harmed by Cannabis Criminalization; Applications Now Open for Two Summer Interns .

TOQi Technologies Ltd., award-winning creators of elegantly designed cannabis technology products, has partnered with Cannabis Amnesty, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to righting the historical wrongs created by cannabis prohibition, to launch the TOQi Fellowship for Cannabis Amnesty. The inaugural Fellows, who will begin their internships during the summer of 2022, will also be supported by Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), a global leader in the medical and recreational cannabis industry, committed to high quality products and access for patients and consumers. This paid internship is designed to create economic opportunities for people from communities harmed by decades of cannabis prohibition while increasing Cannabis Amnesty’s capacity to develop groundbreaking advocacy and programming.

It opened the trading session at $3.42, the shares rose to $3.605 and dropped to $3.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded -49.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 5404860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7.49 to $6.78. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.77. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 12.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.68 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.86, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.01 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $124 million, or 19.76% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 11,435,872, which is approximately 1.508% of the company’s market cap and around 0.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,064,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.65 million in ACB stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.62 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly -12.652% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 5,124,777 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 4,500,420 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 25,141,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,766,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,997,845 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 936,575 shares during the same period.