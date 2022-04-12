Athersys Inc. [ATHX] is -4.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ: ATHX] traded at a high on 04/11/22, posting a 63.00 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.86. The company report on April 4, 2022 that Athersys Reports That Its Partner, HEALIOS K.K., Provides Updates on MultiStem® Clinical Programs in Japan.

Last 365-day patient follow-up visit was completed on schedule for the Phase 2/3 TREASURE study for ischemic stroke.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31386381 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Athersys Inc. stands at 40.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.28%.

The market cap for ATHX stock reached $214.51 million, with 237.02 million shares outstanding and 224.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, ATHX reached a trading volume of 31386381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Athersys Inc. [ATHX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATHX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATHX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Athersys Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Athersys Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Dawson James analysts kept a Buy rating on ATHX stock. On February 13, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ATHX shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athersys Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has ATHX stock performed recently?

Athersys Inc. [ATHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.38. With this latest performance, ATHX shares gained by 14.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.79, while it was recorded at 0.61 for the last single week of trading, and 1.16 for the last 200 days.

Athersys Inc. [ATHX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Athersys Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Athersys Inc. [ATHX]

There are presently around $29 million, or 22.80% of ATHX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATHX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,932,717, which is approximately -3.916% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,076,444 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.32 million in ATHX stocks shares; and VAHANIAN & ASSOCIATES FINANCIAL PLANNING INC., currently with $2.71 million in ATHX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athersys Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Athersys Inc. [NASDAQ:ATHX] by around 7,764,076 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 4,369,915 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 42,389,491 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,523,482 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATHX stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,070,597 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,596,040 shares during the same period.