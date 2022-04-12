AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell -16.95% so far this year. What now?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.87% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.58%. The company report on April 11, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for April 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for April 2022. The dividend is payable on May 10, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of April 29, 2022.

For further information or questions, please contact Investor Relations at (301) 968-9300 or IR@AGNC.com.

Over the last 12 months, AGNC stock dropped by -27.47%. The one-year AGNC Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.89. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.50 billion, with 525.40 million shares outstanding and 520.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.29M shares, AGNC stock reached a trading volume of 10011930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $14.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on AGNC stock. On October 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 9.56.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.58. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.37, while it was recorded at 12.61 for the last single week of trading, and 15.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

AGNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,149 million, or 49.40% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,416,547, which is approximately 0.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,347,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $508.38 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $201.9 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 1.825% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 247 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 16,122,256 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 27,938,085 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 205,838,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,898,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,167,893 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,861,906 shares during the same period.