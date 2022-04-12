Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] Is Currently -10.61 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ADN] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $3.55 during the day while it closed the day at $2.95. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Advent Technologies Announces New Orders of HT-PEM MEAs by Safran Power Units.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology sectors, is pleased to announce new orders for its proprietary Membrane Electrode Assemblies (“MEAs”) by Safran Power Units, a leader in auxiliary power systems and turbojet engines. The MEAs are based on Advent’s proprietary high temperature-proton exchange membrane technology (“HT-PEM”). The supply of Advent’s MEAs started in the first quarter of 2022, and deliveries are expected to continue through the second quarter of 2022. The MEAs will support Safran Power Units’ R&D efforts.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 34.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADN stock has declined by -53.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.21% and lost -57.92% year-on date.

The market cap for ADN stock reached $169.09 million, with 57.32 million shares outstanding and 26.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, ADN reached a trading volume of 9324068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADN shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

ADN stock trade performance evaluation

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.09. With this latest performance, ADN shares dropped by -5.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.61 for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.07, while it was recorded at 2.82 for the last single week of trading, and 6.70 for the last 200 days.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN] shares currently have an operating margin of -635.74 and a Gross Margin at +23.52. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -290.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.97.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [ADN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48 million, or 33.90% of ADN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADN stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 3,814,184, which is approximately 17.812% of the company’s market cap and around 47.67% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,778,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.2 million in ADN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.33 million in ADN stock with ownership of nearly -0.336% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ADN] by around 2,893,563 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,981,789 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 11,507,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,383,057 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADN stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,313 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,966 shares during the same period.