AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Stock trading around $169.83 per share: What’s Next?

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.93% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.90%. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Allergan, an AbbVie Company, Announces Positive Topline Phase 3 Results Evaluating Investigational Twice-Daily Administration of VUITY™ (pilocarpine HCI ophthalmic solution) 1.25% in Adults with Age-Related Blurry Near Vision (Presbyopia).

VUITY is the first and only eye drop to treat presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, in adults and is FDA-approved for once-daily administration.

In the VIRGO trial evaluating twice-daily administration of VUITY, the primary endpoint of improving near vision without compromising distance vision at Day 14, Hour 9 was met.

Over the last 12 months, ABBV stock rose by 56.93%. The one-year AbbVie Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.75. The average equity rating for ABBV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $297.09 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.84M shares, ABBV stock reached a trading volume of 8157478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABBV shares is $157.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABBV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AbbVie Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $129 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for AbbVie Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $117 to $122, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ABBV stock. On February 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ABBV shares from 135 to 138.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbbVie Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABBV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABBV in the course of the last twelve months was 23.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

ABBV Stock Performance Analysis:

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, ABBV shares gained by 13.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 56.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABBV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.67 for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.28, while it was recorded at 170.08 for the last single week of trading, and 126.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AbbVie Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.14 and a Gross Margin at +69.49. AbbVie Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 80.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72.

AbbVie Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

ABBV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABBV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbbVie Inc. go to 2.73%.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $202,200 million, or 69.00% of ABBV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABBV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 146,312,069, which is approximately 0.538% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 128,197,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.77 billion in ABBV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.48 billion in ABBV stock with ownership of nearly 3.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,679 institutional holders increased their position in AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV] by around 62,444,328 shares. Additionally, 1,023 investors decreased positions by around 49,875,005 shares, while 333 investors held positions by with 1,078,283,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,602,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABBV stock had 383 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,185,689 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,119,361 shares during the same period.