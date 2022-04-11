why Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.00

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ: PHIO] traded at a high on 04/08/22, posting a 159.18 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.35. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Phio Pharmaceuticals Presents Positive New Data on PH-894 Demonstrating Antitumor Efficacy in Model of PD-1 Refractory Disease at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing the next generation of therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi (INTASYL™) therapeutic platform, today presented positive new preclinical data showing PH-894, a self-delivering RNAi compound targeting the bromodomain-containing protein 4 (BRD4), provides abscopal efficacy toward untreated distal tumors and potentiates the efficacy of systemic anti-PD-1 antibody therapy. These new data will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, which is being held in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 8-13, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 110923178 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stands at 39.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 16.64%.

The market cap for PHIO stock reached $12.29 million, with 13.54 million shares outstanding and 13.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 640.31K shares, PHIO reached a trading volume of 110923178 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.61.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 168.88. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 189.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 90.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 86.02 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.90, while it was recorded at 1.20 for the last single week of trading, and 1.44 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.96.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

There are presently around $2 million, or 9.10% of PHIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 284,877, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, holding 212,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.5 million in PHIO stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $0.3 million in PHIO stock with ownership of nearly 205.489% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. [NASDAQ:PHIO] by around 211,038 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 119,907 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 659,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 990,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHIO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 47,022 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 42,184 shares during the same period.