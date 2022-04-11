why Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.41

Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: GRAB] gained 3.74% on the last trading session, reaching $3.61 price per share at the time. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Grab Holdings Limited Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley 2022 TMT Conference.

Transcript for Fireside chat between Peter Oey, Chief Financial Officer at Grab and Michael Grimes, Managing Director and Head of Global Technology Investment Banking at Morgan Stanley.

Grab Holdings Limited represents 3.74 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.02 billion with the latest information. GRAB stock price has been found in the range of $3.35 to $3.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 26.29M shares, GRAB reached a trading volume of 18054230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRAB shares is $6.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRAB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grab Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $12.50 to $5.70. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Grab Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.90, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GRAB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grab Holdings Limited is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69.

Trading performance analysis for GRAB stock

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.03. With this latest performance, GRAB shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.15 for Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.47, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading.

Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Grab Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 8.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grab Holdings Limited [GRAB]

There are presently around $5,234 million, or 41.20% of GRAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRAB stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 699,175,218, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.71% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 159,523,860 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $575.88 million in GRAB stocks shares; and MUFG BANK, LTD., currently with $515.92 million in GRAB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grab Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in Grab Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:GRAB] by around 1,417,556,867 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 5,696,398 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,665,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,449,918,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRAB stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,102,766,893 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,312,741 shares during the same period.