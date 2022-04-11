Wall Street Analyst Upgrade NIO Inc. [NIO]. What else is Wall St. saying

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] traded at a low on 04/08/22, posting a -1.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.00. The company report on April 5, 2022 that Megatrends: CEOs of NIO, NuRAN Wireless, Bitfarms, and First Energy Metals Focus on Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Crypto, Electric Vehicles, Battery Metals, and Telecom in Developing Markets..

The results of the trading session contributed to over 57646256 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NIO Inc. stands at 6.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.79%.

The market cap for NIO stock reached $31.44 billion, with 1.57 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 71.66M shares, NIO reached a trading volume of 57646256 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NIO Inc. [NIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $41.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, China Renaissance raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

How has NIO stock performed recently?

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.80. With this latest performance, NIO shares gained by 12.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.56, while it was recorded at 21.67 for the last single week of trading, and 33.85 for the last 200 days.

NIO Inc. [NIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for NIO Inc. [NIO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

Insider trade positions for NIO Inc. [NIO]

There are presently around $10,824 million, or 36.80% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 88,858,365, which is approximately -1.952% of the company’s market cap and around 0.54% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,036,975 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 billion in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $935.79 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly -1.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

306 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 89,250,081 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 33,716,138 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 418,237,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 541,203,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,087,539 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 5,407,095 shares during the same period.