Wall Street Analyst Initiated C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CCCC] loss -50.57% on the last trading session, reaching $11.32 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2022 that C4 Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data from Cohort A of the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of CFT7455, a Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader.

– Single Agent CFT7455 Induces Deep and Durable Degradation of IKZF1/3 and Meaningful Decreases in Serum Free Light Chain at Doses Lower than Expected Based on Pre-clinical Studies –.

– CFT7455 Exhibits Differentiated Pharmacokinetics (PK) and Potency Relative to Approved and Investigational IKZF1/3 Degraders –.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. represents 48.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.12 billion with the latest information. CCCC stock price has been found in the range of $9.75 to $22.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 564.06K shares, CCCC reached a trading volume of 10848751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCCC shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for C4 Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for C4 Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on CCCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C4 Therapeutics Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14.

Trading performance analysis for CCCC stock

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -54.83. With this latest performance, CCCC shares dropped by -52.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.45 for C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.02, while it was recorded at 20.84 for the last single week of trading, and 35.28 for the last 200 days.

C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -179.39 and a Gross Margin at +93.65. C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -183.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.50.

C4 Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at C4 Therapeutics Inc. [CCCC]

There are presently around $415 million, or 74.90% of CCCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCCC stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 4,084,798, which is approximately 3.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,405,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.56 million in CCCC stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $28.24 million in CCCC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in C4 Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in C4 Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CCCC] by around 3,792,050 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 2,106,660 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 30,762,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,661,325 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCCC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,038,900 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 457,268 shares during the same period.