UBS lifts U.S. Bancorp [USB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] loss -0.63% or -0.33 points to close at $52.25 with a heavy trading volume of 9945224 shares. The company report on April 5, 2022 that U.S. Bancorp Provides Schedule For 2023 Earnings Conference Calls.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) will host conference calls to review quarterly financial results on the following dates:.

First Quarter 2023 – Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 7 a.m. CT.

It opened the trading session at $52.21, the shares rose to $52.60 and dropped to $51.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for USB points out that the company has recorded -16.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.15M shares, USB reached to a volume of 9945224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $62.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $66 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for USB shares from 73 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 10.71.

Trading performance analysis for USB stock

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.24 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.20, while it was recorded at 52.69 for the last single week of trading, and 57.69 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 10.26%.

An analysis of insider ownership at U.S. Bancorp [USB]

There are presently around $58,375 million, or 76.60% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 126,417,887, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,186,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.7 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.0 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 1.907% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 915 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 41,301,842 shares. Additionally, 669 investors decreased positions by around 34,352,340 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 1,041,562,941 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,117,217,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 211 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,923,399 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 4,945,423 shares during the same period.