Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock Upgrade by Pareto analyst, price target now $5

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] gained 3.01% on the last trading session, reaching $4.45 price per share at the time. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Transocean Ltd. Invests in Exploration of Seabed Minerals to Support the Renewable Energy Supply Chain.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced today that it has purchased a minority interest in Ocean Minerals Ltd., a company engaged in the exploration of seabed resources containing metals critical to the growing renewable energy market.

Ocean Minerals, through its affiliate, Moana Minerals Limited, was awarded a license by the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority last month for exploration of polymetallic nodules within the application area located in the Cook Islands exclusive economic zone. Critical minerals, such as cobalt, nickel, copper, manganese, and rare earth metals found in the nodules are essential for the production of high-capacity batteries.

Transocean Ltd. represents 658.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.94 billion with the latest information. RIG stock price has been found in the range of $4.31 to $4.5508.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.82M shares, RIG reached a trading volume of 10926457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Pareto have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. On September 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RIG shares from 2.50 to 1.15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RIG stock

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -10.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.06, while it was recorded at 4.49 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.96 and a Gross Margin at +4.58. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Transocean Ltd. [RIG]

There are presently around $1,449 million, or 48.80% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,597,016, which is approximately 0.264% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,524,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.48 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $144.52 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 151 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 24,447,415 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 23,000,335 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 278,175,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 325,622,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,609,047 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,610 shares during the same period.