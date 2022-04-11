Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] Is Currently -1.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] loss -1.23% or -0.08 points to close at $6.40 with a heavy trading volume of 24265425 shares. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Tilray Brands, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results.

Profitable Quarter Includes Net Income of $52.5 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $10.1 Million; 12th Consecutive Quarter of Positive Adjusted EBITDA.

Net Revenue Increased 23% to $152 Million; Gross Profit Increased 31% to $39.8 Million from the Prior Year Quarter.

It opened the trading session at $6.37, the shares rose to $6.60 and dropped to $6.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TLRY points out that the company has recorded -38.99% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.96M shares, TLRY reached to a volume of 24265425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $8.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $11.80, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

Trading performance analysis for TLRY stock

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.44. With this latest performance, TLRY shares gained by 18.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.29 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.29, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.36 and a Gross Margin at +17.14. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -71.61.

Return on Total Capital for TLRY is now -2.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.05. Additionally, TLRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] managed to generate an average of -$174,962 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $441 million, or 15.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 7,658,224, which is approximately 38.738% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,489,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.93 million in TLRY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $33.35 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 20,925,653 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 7,881,612 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 40,097,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,904,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,118,950 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,094,204 shares during the same period.