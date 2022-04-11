Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] moved down -1.22: Why It’s Important

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.22% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.40%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that DENSO to Take Minority Stake in JASM.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM), Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (“SSS”) and DENSO Corporation (“DENSO”) today announced that DENSO will take a minority stake in Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing, Inc. (“JASM”), TSMC’s majority-owned manufacturing subsidiary in Kumamoto Prefecture, Japan with a US$0.35 billion investment. With this equity investment, DENSO will hold a more than 10% equity stake in JASM.

Construction of JASM’s fab in Japan is scheduled to begin in the 2022 calendar year with production targeted to begin by the end of 2024. To support market demand, TSMC will also enhance JASM’s capabilities with 12/16 nanometer FinFET process technology in addition to the previously announced 22/28 nanometer process and increase monthly production capacity to 55,000 12-inch wafers. With the additional capacity, the total capital expenditure for JASM’s Kumamoto fab is estimated to be approximately US$8.6 billion with strong support from the Japanese government. The fab is expected to directly create about 1,700 high-tech professional jobs.

Over the last 12 months, TSM stock dropped by -17.87%. The one-year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.77. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $509.07 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.87M shares, TSM stock reached a trading volume of 9436191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $152.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $85 to $105, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on TSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 2045.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.40. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -4.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.97, while it was recorded at 101.66 for the last single week of trading, and 116.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +49.69. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.58.

Return on Total Capital for TSM is now 25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.86. Additionally, TSM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.69.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

TSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 15.80%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Insider Position Details

826 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 69,609,316 shares. Additionally, 552 investors decreased positions by around 50,878,800 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 753,169,654 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 873,657,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,448,682 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 6,420,270 shares during the same period.