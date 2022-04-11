Raymond James lifts Viatris Inc. [VTRS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] jumped around 0.23 points on Friday, while shares priced at $11.04 at the close of the session, up 2.13%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Viatris Inc. to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, May 9, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Michael Goettler, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. EDT on May 9 to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 866.342.8591 or 203.518.9713 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ122). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

Viatris Inc. stock is now -18.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTRS Stock saw the intraday high of $11.10 and lowest of $10.62 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.29, which means current price is +14.29% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.42M shares, VTRS reached a trading volume of 14212895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viatris Inc. [VTRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $14.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $21 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Viatris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on VTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has VTRS stock performed recently?

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.87 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.33, while it was recorded at 10.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.51 for the last 200 days.

Viatris Inc. [VTRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viatris Inc. [VTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.34 and a Gross Margin at +34.70. Viatris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.18.

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -1.70%.

Insider trade positions for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]

There are presently around $9,900 million, or 75.70% of VTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 131,074,042, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 86,554,658 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $955.56 million in VTRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $609.77 million in VTRS stock with ownership of nearly -2.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

460 institutional holders increased their position in Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ:VTRS] by around 67,814,978 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 60,386,401 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 768,527,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 896,729,240 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTRS stock had 167 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,637,260 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 18,921,557 shares during the same period.