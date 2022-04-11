Raymond James lifts JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $12.19 during the day while it closed the day at $11.90. The company report on April 7, 2022 that JetBlue Comments on Spirit’s Announcement Regarding Its Proposal.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today welcomed the determination by the Board of Directors of Spirit (NYSE: SAVE) that JetBlue’s offer to acquire Spirit could reasonably be likely to lead to a “Superior Proposal” under the terms of its current merger agreement with Frontier.

“We are pleased the Spirit Board recognizes the compelling value for all stakeholders that JetBlue has offered,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “We believe JetBlue is the best partner for Spirit, and we look forward to engaging with the Spirit Board to finalize our combination, to create a national low-fare challenger to the four large dominant U.S. carriers that will result in lower fares and better service for customers. As a combined company, we expect we will be able to deliver superior value on a national scale to customers, crewmembers, communities, and shareholders.”.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock has also loss -19.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has declined by -21.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.42% and lost -16.43% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $3.87 billion, with 320.10 million shares outstanding and 318.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.39M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 16263175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $15.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Sell rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 2.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.59. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.35, while it was recorded at 12.95 for the last single week of trading, and 14.84 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,964 million, or 80.10% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 30,476,270, which is approximately 2.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,896,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.87 million in JBLU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $307.1 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 2.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 26,000,866 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 22,359,885 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 200,679,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,040,609 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,394,050 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 6,705,634 shares during the same period.