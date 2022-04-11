PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] Revenue clocked in at $12.00 million, down -63.56% YTD: What’s Next?

PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ: PTE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.91%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that PolarityTE Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

PolarityTE to host conference call and webcast today, March 30, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) a biotechnology company developing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, PTE stock dropped by -77.51%. The one-year PolarityTE Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.37. The average equity rating for PTE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.99 million, with 81.28 million shares outstanding and 75.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 937.56K shares, PTE stock reached a trading volume of 13188673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTE shares is $1.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PolarityTE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $50 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for PolarityTE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolarityTE Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

PTE Stock Performance Analysis:

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.91. With this latest performance, PTE shares dropped by -42.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.16 for PolarityTE Inc. [PTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3763, while it was recorded at 0.2177 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5863 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PolarityTE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -344.30 and a Gross Margin at +25.90. PolarityTE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -321.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.73.

PolarityTE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

PTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolarityTE Inc. go to 15.00%.

PolarityTE Inc. [PTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 14.40% of PTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,787,741, which is approximately -0.908% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in PTE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WEALTH ALLIANCE, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in PTE stock with ownership of nearly 10.397% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PolarityTE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in PolarityTE Inc. [NASDAQ:PTE] by around 1,151,124 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 1,951,572 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 6,863,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,966,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 930,553 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,085 shares during the same period.