Piper Sandler lifts Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] gained 7.32% on the last trading session, reaching $28.75 price per share at the time. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Coterra Energy to Participate at Upcoming Conference.

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) (“Coterra” or the “Company”) today announced that Thomas E. Jorden, Chief Executive Officer and President, will participate in a fireside chat at the 50th Annual Scotia Howard Weil Energy Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 10:45 AM CT (11:45 AM ET) on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.coterra.com. The webcast will be archived and available at the same location after the conclusion of the live event.

Coterra Energy Inc. represents 813.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $21.73 billion with the latest information. CTRA stock price has been found in the range of $27.12 to $28.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.58M shares, CTRA reached a trading volume of 10190163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $30.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 135.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for CTRA stock

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.09. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 9.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.96 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.70, while it was recorded at 27.00 for the last single week of trading, and 20.55 for the last 200 days.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 40.83%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]

There are presently around $21,784 million, or 95.30% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,354,545, which is approximately 10.947% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 74,260,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 7.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 97,691,283 shares. Additionally, 347 investors decreased positions by around 142,559,354 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 517,445,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 757,696,113 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,889,490 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 39,386,498 shares during the same period.