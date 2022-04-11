PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $14

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] price surged by 4.05 percent to reach at $0.5. The company report on April 5, 2022 that PG&E Expands Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings Following Significant Wildfire Prevention Success During 2021 Pilot.

Settings Automatically Turn Off Power Within One-Tenth of a Second When a Hazard on Powerline is Detected.

PG&E Pledges Improved Customer Outreach, Offers Portable Power and Additional Support for Schools, Hospitals and Those with Access or Functional Needs.

A sum of 27949516 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 18.85M shares. PG&E Corporation shares reached a high of $13.05 and dropped to a low of $12.29 until finishing in the latest session at $12.84.

The one-year PCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.48. The average equity rating for PCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $15.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $12 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on PCG stock. On January 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PCG shares from 11 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

PCG Stock Performance Analysis:

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.65. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.98 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.68, while it was recorded at 12.28 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PG&E Corporation Fundamentals:

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

PCG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 2.50%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,909 million, or 73.70% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 173,748,213, which is approximately 0.283% of the company’s market cap and around 21.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 161,081,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.07 billion in PCG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.71 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly -2.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

208 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 106,902,730 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 144,589,514 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 1,221,158,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,472,650,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,603,079 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 24,545,130 shares during the same period.