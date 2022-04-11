Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell -3.86% so far this year. What now?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] slipped around -0.39 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.94 at the close of the session, down -1.92%. The company report on April 6, 2022 that NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES CRUISE INDUSTRY’S FIRST NFT COLLECTION.

– Manuel Di Rita, Renowned Italian Artist Who Designed Norwegian Prima and Viva’s Hull Art, Releases Six NFTs for Auction and Sale -.

– All Proceeds To Be Donated To Teach For America -.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock is now -3.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCLH Stock saw the intraday high of $20.42 and lowest of $19.635 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 33.95, which means current price is +33.83% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 23.04M shares, NCLH reached a trading volume of 15217226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $26.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on NCLH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

How has NCLH stock performed recently?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.62. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 12.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.12, while it was recorded at 21.02 for the last single week of trading, and 23.36 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $4,582 million, or 55.90% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 39,610,779, which is approximately 0.878% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,203,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.8 million in NCLH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $366.24 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 48.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 317 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 40,869,490 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 16,114,050 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 172,829,303 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,812,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,344,930 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 6,115,225 shares during the same period.