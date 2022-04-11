Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is 14.41% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] gained 1.01% or 0.88 points to close at $87.68 with a heavy trading volume of 11191795 shares. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Merck to Hold First-Quarter 2022 Sales and Earnings Conference Call April 28.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, will hold its first-quarter 2022 sales and earnings conference call with institutional investors and analysts at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, April 28. During the call, company executives will provide an overview of Merck’s performance for the quarter and outlook.

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live audio webcast of the call via this weblink. A replay of the webcast, along with the sales and earnings news release, supplemental financial disclosures and slides highlighting the results, will be available at www.merck.com.

It opened the trading session at $86.64, the shares rose to $87.835 and dropped to $86.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MRK points out that the company has recorded 8.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -26.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.17M shares, MRK reached to a volume of 11191795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $92.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Daiwa Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MRK stock. On December 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MRK shares from 98 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRK in the course of the last twelve months was 71.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for MRK stock

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.98. With this latest performance, MRK shares gained by 12.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 91.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.56 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.14, while it was recorded at 85.33 for the last single week of trading, and 78.36 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +72.47. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.52.

Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $162,232 million, or 75.00% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 211,202,531, which is approximately 0.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 198,224,263 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.38 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $10.4 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 2.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,605 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 104,891,028 shares. Additionally, 1,045 investors decreased positions by around 95,942,179 shares, while 304 investors held positions by with 1,649,436,178 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,850,269,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 317 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,978,843 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 9,653,331 shares during the same period.