Market cap of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] reaches 40.80M – now what?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -13.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.52%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Tournament Emotions Reach an All-Time High as Color Star’s Partner Villarreal CF Wins First Leg of Champions League Semi-Final Tie.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: CSCW) (“Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence in the entertainment industry, proudly announces that the Spanish La Liga team, Villarreal CF (“Villareal”), partners of their subsidiary Color Sky, has defeated German Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals tie with a score of 1:0. Villarreal midfielder Lo Celso also won the Player of the Match award. As Villarreal’s partner, Color Star would like to speedily offer their congratulations to the team, as well as wishes for the team to achieve even greater successes in the remaining matches, ultimately becoming the champion of the prestigious tournament.

Spanish La Liga team Villarreal is affectionately known as the “Yellow Submarine” and has always been regarded as a silverware-winning team. Their current Champions League campaign has been a bright spot in the tournament; despite being matched up against numerous big teams, Villarreal players persevered by playing some exquisite football and fought with an infectious spirit. From successfully battling their way out of the group stages and then through to the quarter-finals, Villarreal displayed their prowess and glorious spirit to soccer fans all over the world. In the match against Bayern Munich, midfielder Lo Celso made 5 key passes and was fouled 3 times. No other player in the match had higher numbers. In the end, Lo Celso was chosen as the official player of the match. Villarreal has become a fan-favorite team of the tournament, and many are wishing for them to become the eventual champion.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock dropped by -86.97%.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.80 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 124.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.56M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 18166721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.52. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -10.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.12 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3198, while it was recorded at 0.2187 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6059 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.86 and a Gross Margin at -45.30. Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.08.

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -22.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] managed to generate an average of -$175,248 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $14000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 424,327 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 8,777,089 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,485,065 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 716,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 267,491 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 8,749,425 shares during the same period.