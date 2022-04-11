Market cap of Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] reaches 22.84M – now what?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $0.19 on 04/08/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.181, while the highest price level was $0.1965. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Borqs Technologies, together with its Subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy, Will Develop and Deliver EV Charger and Smart Home Products.

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”) is a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with operations in the U.S., India and China. Borqs and its recently acquired subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy LLC in the U.S. (“HHE”), will jointly develop and deliver smart products for the EV and smart home markets, starting with HHE branded EV charger and generator. These new products will be integrated with HHE Smart Load Panel in its solar energy + battery solution.

The HHE Smart Load Panel gives homeowners complete integrated control of major home loads and solar and battery energy supply to enable the lowest possible cost of energy. This will become more critical as utility rate structures get more complex and net-metering programs are eliminated. The HHE Smart Load Panel is a “platform” that will grow in capability over time, including enabling “load learning” and automatic optimization for a given residence in the future.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.92 percent and weekly performance of -11.19 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.25M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 17685458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.19. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -37.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.59 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2867, while it was recorded at 0.2043 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5437 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -149.14 and a Gross Margin at +5.67. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] managed to generate an average of -$126,182 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 999,392, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 4.41% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 221,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $23000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 1,007,527 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,888 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 796,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,372,080 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 999,527 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,056,154 shares during the same period.