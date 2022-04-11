KeyCorp [KEY] moved up 0.19: Why It’s Important

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.015 during the day while it closed the day at $20.77. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Survey Reveals Connection Between Financial Savviness & Use of Digital Banking Tools.

Access to digital tools empower Americans to take control of their finances.

After a year in which many consumers had to rely heavily on digital tools for their financial needs, self-reported “financial experts” use digital tools more often than others, according to the KeyBank 2022 Financial Mobility Survey—highlighting a potential correlation between savviness, confidence, and the usage of digital banking tools.

KeyCorp stock has also loss -4.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KEY stock has declined by -21.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -9.58% and lost -10.20% year-on date.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $19.07 billion, with 923.05 million shares outstanding and 916.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.30M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 10992582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $27.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on KEY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 51.55.

KEY stock trade performance evaluation

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.11. With this latest performance, KEY shares dropped by -9.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.72 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.17, while it was recorded at 21.07 for the last single week of trading, and 22.65 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.72. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KeyCorp [KEY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to -1.55%.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,902 million, or 85.40% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 109,923,407, which is approximately -2.498% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 83,634,140 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.73 billion in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 8.597% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 410 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 33,821,211 shares. Additionally, 311 investors decreased positions by around 49,470,636 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 682,335,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 765,626,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,683,159 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,446,518 shares during the same period.