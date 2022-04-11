Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 million, down -88.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: KLDO] price plunged by -81.76 percent to reach at -$1.21. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Radius Health Announces Leadership Appointments.

Radius Health, Inc. (“Radius” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RDUS), today announced appointments to new roles on its executive leadership team, effective immediately.

Mark Conley has joined Radius as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Kim Clarke has been promoted to the General Counsel position. Both will report to Kelly Martin, the Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 18170763 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 100.27K shares. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.89 and dropped to a low of $0.2502 until finishing in the latest session at $0.27.

The one-year KLDO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.28. The average equity rating for KLDO stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KLDO shares is $9.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KLDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on KLDO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KLDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

KLDO Stock Performance Analysis:

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -84.12. With this latest performance, KLDO shares dropped by -80.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KLDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.57 for Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5552, while it was recorded at 1.2780 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0325 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kaleido Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Kaleido Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [KLDO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 79.80% of KLDO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KLDO stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 19,575,710, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.71% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,389,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 million in KLDO stocks shares; and HARBOURVEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $0.49 million in KLDO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Kaleido Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:KLDO] by around 365,896 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 1,139,921 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 32,438,990 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,944,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KLDO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 224,955 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 154,969 shares during the same period.