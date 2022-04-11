HP Inc. [HPQ] Revenue clocked in at $64.87 billion, up 2.55% YTD: What’s Next?

HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.57% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.51%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that 7 Ways to Build Wellness Into Your Work Day.

Working from home doesn’t have to mean sitting more and moving less.

Over the last 12 months, HPQ stock rose by 17.99%. The one-year HP Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.84. The average equity rating for HPQ stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $42.20 billion, with 1.08 billion shares outstanding and 1.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.05M shares, HPQ stock reached a trading volume of 33143473 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HP Inc. [HPQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPQ shares is $37.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for HP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $34 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for HP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on HPQ stock. On August 27, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HPQ shares from 40 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HP Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPQ in the course of the last twelve months was 7.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

HPQ Stock Performance Analysis:

HP Inc. [HPQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.51. With this latest performance, HPQ shares gained by 6.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.06 for HP Inc. [HPQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.75, while it was recorded at 37.25 for the last single week of trading, and 32.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HP Inc. [HPQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.10 and a Gross Margin at +21.11. HP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.21.

HP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HPQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HP Inc. go to 10.07%.

HP Inc. [HPQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,154 million, or 83.70% of HPQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 111,547,841, which is approximately -3.047% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 104,175,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.02 billion in HPQ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.89 billion in HPQ stock with ownership of nearly -5.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 545 institutional holders increased their position in HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ] by around 24,354,446 shares. Additionally, 415 investors decreased positions by around 76,001,198 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 757,881,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 858,236,737 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPQ stock had 207 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,505,696 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,440,716 shares during the same period.