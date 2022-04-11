Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] is 11.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.20 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Guardforce AI Announces Closing of $10.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GFAI)(NASDAQ:GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, today announced the closing of its previously announced securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $10.0 million worth of its ordinary shares in a registered direct offering.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited stock is now 11.11% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GFAI Stock saw the intraday high of $1.27 and lowest of $1.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.65, which means current price is +297.88% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.29M shares, GFAI reached a trading volume of 9958150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -30.64. With this latest performance, GFAI shares gained by 123.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.85% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8562, while it was recorded at 1.3680 for the last single week of trading.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.64 and a Gross Margin at +16.22. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.30.

Return on Total Capital for GFAI is now -7.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.95. Additionally, GFAI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] managed to generate an average of -$1,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.

Insider trade positions for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.33% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 500,000, which is approximately -44.086% of the company’s market cap and around 71.54% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 125,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in GFAI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 7,119 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,564,153 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 938,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 632,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,119 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 568,150 shares during the same period.