Goldman slashes price target on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] – find out why.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.88% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.74%. The company report on February 28, 2022 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2022.

Today, Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced that it will be participating in the upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2022.

Robinhood Chief Financial Officer Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com, and will be available for replay for at least 90 days.

The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.88. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.48 billion, with 842.40 million shares outstanding and 606.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.19M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 24698315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $51 to $24, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on HOOD stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 22 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.74.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.74. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -6.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.10% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -199.77 and a Gross Margin at +73.31. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -200.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.97.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,777 million, or 70.90% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 72,339,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 71,468,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $803.31 million in HOOD stocks shares; and GALILEO (PTC) LTD, currently with $652.63 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 224 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 166,894,866 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 52,075,740 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 294,973,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,944,409 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 120,924,552 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 24,112,953 shares during the same period.