Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] Is Currently -69.23 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GNCA] loss -69.23% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on April 8, 2022 that Genocea Presents Encouraging Initial Data from GEN-011 Phase 1/2a Trial at AACR 2022.

GEN-011 shows consistent pattern of activity in first five heavily pre-treated, checkpoint-refractory patients with advanced solid tumors and progressive disease.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. represents 70.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $76.40 million with the latest information. GNCA stock price has been found in the range of $0.39 to $1.38.

If compared to the average trading volume of 164.30K shares, GNCA reached a trading volume of 10304961 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNCA shares is $6.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genocea Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

Trading performance analysis for GNCA stock

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -68.75. With this latest performance, GNCA shares dropped by -65.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.63 for Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1164, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5255 for the last 200 days.

Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genocea Biosciences Inc. [GNCA]

There are presently around $13 million, or 58.50% of GNCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNCA stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 10,376,936, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,084,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.03 million in GNCA stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $1.6 million in GNCA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Genocea Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA] by around 156,183 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 450,428 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 33,109,759 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,716,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNCA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 93,888 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 71,546 shares during the same period.