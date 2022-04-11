Ford Motor Company [F] Revenue clocked in at $136.34 billion, down -27.54% YTD: What’s Next?

Ford Motor Company [NYSE: F] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.61%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Ford Motor Company Board Declares Dividend for Second-Quarter 2022.

The board of directors of Ford Motor Company today declared a second-quarter regular dividend of 10 cents per share on the company’s outstanding common and Class B stock.

The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 26.

Over the last 12 months, F stock rose by 21.57%. The one-year Ford Motor Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.01. The average equity rating for F stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $60.12 billion, with 4.00 billion shares outstanding and 3.94 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 95.78M shares, F stock reached a trading volume of 74453266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ford Motor Company [F]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for F shares is $20.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on F stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Ford Motor Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $20 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Ford Motor Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $26, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on F stock. On December 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for F shares from 20 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ford Motor Company is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for F stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for F in the course of the last twelve months was 6.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

F Stock Performance Analysis:

Ford Motor Company [F] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.61. With this latest performance, F shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for F stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Ford Motor Company [F]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 15.58 for the last single week of trading, and 16.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ford Motor Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ford Motor Company [F] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.69 and a Gross Margin at +18.00. Ford Motor Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.84.

Ford Motor Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

F Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for F. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ford Motor Company go to 74.15%.

Ford Motor Company [F] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,671 million, or 54.60% of F stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of F stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 298,630,831, which is approximately 0.215% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 270,177,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 billion in F stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.52 billion in F stock with ownership of nearly 2.28% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ford Motor Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,024 institutional holders increased their position in Ford Motor Company [NYSE:F] by around 196,676,347 shares. Additionally, 523 investors decreased positions by around 162,254,561 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 1,745,477,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,104,408,547 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. F stock had 334 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,092,219 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 18,756,884 shares during the same period.