Evercore ISI lifts Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] gained 8.81% on the last trading session, reaching $2.84 price per share at the time. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – An update on the employment of our Suezmax vessels.

Nordic American Tankers Limited represents 180.86 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $504.90 million with the latest information. NAT stock price has been found in the range of $2.69 to $2.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 13603015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for NAT stock

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.28. With this latest performance, NAT shares gained by 29.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.63 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $157 million, or 29.20% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,530,449, which is approximately 2.811% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,024,174 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.11 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $14.3 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 17,663,036 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,809,555 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 27,838,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,310,789 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,026,392 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 531,363 shares during the same period.