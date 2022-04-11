ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] fell -53.11% so far this year. What now?

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NDRA] loss -27.39% or -0.13 points to close at $0.32 with a heavy trading volume of 74884436 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that ENDRA Life Sciences Achieves Key Quality Management System Certification.

ISO 13485 Recertification Affirms Quality Standards Supporting ENDRA’s CE Mark.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces receipt of Medical Device Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 and EN ISO 13485:2016 recertification, under Certificate Number MD 697226 from the British Standards Institution (BSI). This recertification affirms the company’s Quality Management System (QMS) meets all current regulatory requirements specific to the medical device industry. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has proposed adopting the ISO 13485:2016 standard, in an effort to harmonize the FDA Quality System Regulation, 21 CFR 820, with the international standard.

It opened the trading session at $0.62, the shares rose to $0.649 and dropped to $0.2866, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NDRA points out that the company has recorded -80.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.88% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 292.83K shares, NDRA reached to a volume of 74884436 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDRA shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for NDRA stock

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.74. With this latest performance, NDRA shares dropped by -22.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4371, while it was recorded at 0.4013 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1873 for the last 200 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -125.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.80.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NDRA]

There are presently around $1 million, or 11.10% of NDRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,711,771, which is approximately -0.12% of the company’s market cap and around 2.43% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 843,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in NDRA stocks shares; and NEWEDGE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in NDRA stock with ownership of nearly -5.338% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NDRA] by around 1,012,678 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 85,005 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,325,711 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,423,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDRA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,364 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 45,290 shares during the same period.