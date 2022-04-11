Citigroup Inc. [C] Is Currently 1.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] traded at a high on 04/08/22, posting a 1.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $50.88. The company report on April 6, 2022 that Citi First Quarter 2022 Earnings Review.

Citigroup will issue its first quarter results via press release at approximately 8:00 AM (ET) on Thursday, April 14, 2022. At 11:00 AM (ET), results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference.

The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at https://www.citigroup.com/citi/investor/pres.htm. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 26842542 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Citigroup Inc. stands at 2.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.49%.

The market cap for C stock reached $98.68 billion, with 1.98 billion shares outstanding and 1.96 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.48M shares, C reached a trading volume of 26842542 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Citigroup Inc. [C]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for C shares is $68.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on C stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citigroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $79 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Citigroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $64, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on C stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citigroup Inc. is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for C stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 470.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for C in the course of the last twelve months was 1.86.

How has C stock performed recently?

Citigroup Inc. [C] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.77. With this latest performance, C shares dropped by -7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for C stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.07 for Citigroup Inc. [C]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.39, while it was recorded at 51.16 for the last single week of trading, and 65.75 for the last 200 days.

Citigroup Inc. [C]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citigroup Inc. [C] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.52. Citigroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.18.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for Citigroup Inc. [C]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for C. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citigroup Inc. go to -1.83%.

Insider trade positions for Citigroup Inc. [C]

There are presently around $75,790 million, or 77.20% of C stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of C stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 164,986,164, which is approximately -1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 160,163,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.15 billion in C stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.68 billion in C stock with ownership of nearly 1.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

937 institutional holders increased their position in Citigroup Inc. [NYSE:C] by around 125,284,320 shares. Additionally, 820 investors decreased positions by around 142,158,824 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 1,222,131,242 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,489,574,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. C stock had 255 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,700,039 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 6,532,057 shares during the same period.