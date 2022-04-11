Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Stock trading around $4.49 per share: What’s Next?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.78%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Banco Bradesco SA to Host Earnings Call.

Banco Bradesco SA (FRA:BREC) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 5, 2021 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/78189.

Over the last 12 months, BBD stock rose by 14.36%. The one-year Banco Bradesco S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.09. The average equity rating for BBD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $39.92 billion, with 9.69 billion shares outstanding and 6.91 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 40.97M shares, BBD stock reached a trading volume of 40036505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 4.52 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Banco Bradesco S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

BBD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,804 million, or 19.00% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 82,141,885, which is approximately -8.576% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 79,912,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.81 million in BBD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $302.05 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 2.264% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 138,945,689 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 119,913,158 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 588,448,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 847,307,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,843,320 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 26,414,496 shares during the same period.