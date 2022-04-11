American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] Is Currently -2.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] traded at a low on 04/08/22, posting a -2.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.59. The company report on April 8, 2022 that American Airlines Brings Back Practice Flights for Autistic, Disabled Passengers After Two Years.

The program targets kids with autism and other disabilities with a trip through the airport and onto an American Airlines plane, hoping to calm anxieties for kids and parents alike.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22481297 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American Airlines Group Inc. stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.19%.

The market cap for AAL stock reached $11.00 billion, with 648.76 million shares outstanding and 642.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.87M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 22481297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $16.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAL shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37.

How has AAL stock performed recently?

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.07 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.75, while it was recorded at 17.40 for the last single week of trading, and 18.85 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc. go to 16.09%.

Insider trade positions for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]

There are presently around $5,791 million, or 54.30% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,146,577, which is approximately 0.639% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 40,897,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.48 million in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $592.22 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly -0.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 23,718,036 shares. Additionally, 265 investors decreased positions by around 41,009,735 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 284,360,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,088,234 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,070,793 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 15,257,038 shares during the same period.