Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] is 33.23% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] loss -11.92% on the last trading session, reaching $0.74 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Alset EHome International Inc. Reports FY2021 Results with 22% Revenue Growth and Stronger Financial Position.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (“AEI” or the “Group”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 (“FY2021”).

The Group’s revenue rose 21.9% to approximately $19.8 million in FY2021 from $16.2 million in FY2020 due primarily to an increase in revenue from its biohealth business and rental income under its real estate business. The Group’s cash has more than doubled from approximately $25.0 million as of December 31, 2020 to $56.1 million as of December 31, 2021. In addition, the Group’s real estate assets have increased 97.6% to approximately $40.5 million as of December 31, 2021 from $20.5 million as of December 31, 2020. Furthermore, the Group’s net assets have increased 173.8% to approximately $170.3 million as of December 31, 2021 from $98.0 million as of December 31, 2020, due mainly to increases in cash, real estate assets and investments in securities.

Alset EHome International Inc. represents 52.57 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $95.55 million with the latest information. AEI stock price has been found in the range of $0.71 to $0.9287.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.11M shares, AEI reached a trading volume of 25211782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.44. With this latest performance, AEI shares gained by 114.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4214, while it was recorded at 0.6765 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6994 for the last 200 days.

Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

There are presently around $13 million, or 15.20% of AEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEI stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 4,247,386, which is approximately 2793.867% of the company’s market cap and around 28.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 3,858,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 million in AEI stocks shares; and SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.44 million in AEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 16,334,794 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 128,528 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 704,647 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,167,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,191,383 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 126,302 shares during the same period.