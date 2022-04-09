Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] Stock trading around $123.25 per share: What’s Next?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] gained 0.55% on the last trading session, reaching $123.25 price per share at the time. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Zendesk Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Zendesk will host a live video webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, April 28, 2022 to discuss the results. The live video webcast can be accessed through Zendesk’s investor relations website at https://investor.zendesk.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months.

Zendesk Inc. represents 121.14 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.59 billion with the latest information. ZEN stock price has been found in the range of $120.07 to $123.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 2602327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $136.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $140 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 160 to 130.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 94.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for ZEN stock

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.46. With this latest performance, ZEN shares gained by 5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.11 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.74, while it was recorded at 123.91 for the last single week of trading, and 116.10 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.50. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.71.

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 34.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $15,098 million, or 99.48% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,666,370, which is approximately 47.802% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,461,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in ZEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $810.1 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly -14.16% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zendesk Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 262 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 34,406,328 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 27,395,352 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 61,367,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,169,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,880,871 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 4,060,554 shares during the same period.