why The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $106.00

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE: PGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.86%. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Progressive Reports February 2022 Results.

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for February 2022:.

Over the last 12 months, PGR stock rose by 26.77%. The one-year The Progressive Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.76. The average equity rating for PGR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $69.18 billion, with 583.90 million shares outstanding and 582.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.75M shares, PGR stock reached a trading volume of 5093497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Progressive Corporation [PGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGR shares is $106.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for The Progressive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $106 to $114. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for The Progressive Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Progressive Corporation is set at 2.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGR in the course of the last twelve months was 18.34.

PGR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, PGR shares gained by 14.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.20 for The Progressive Corporation [PGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.14, while it was recorded at 115.98 for the last single week of trading, and 99.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Progressive Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Progressive Corporation [PGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.29. The Progressive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25.

PGR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Progressive Corporation go to -10.10%.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57,653 million, or 86.40% of PGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,203,179, which is approximately -0.845% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,790,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 billion in PGR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.3 billion in PGR stock with ownership of nearly 2.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Progressive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR] by around 27,981,081 shares. Additionally, 470 investors decreased positions by around 24,941,134 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 440,383,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,305,806 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGR stock had 155 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,915,589 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,334,893 shares during the same period.