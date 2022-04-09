why Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IRWD] traded at a high on 04/07/22, posting a 2.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.72. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IRWD), a GI-focused healthcare company, today announced that management will be presenting at the following investor conferences:.

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4382852 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 2.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.85%.

The market cap for IRWD stock reached $2.03 billion, with 163.30 million shares outstanding and 156.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, IRWD reached a trading volume of 4382852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRWD shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRWD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

How has IRWD stock performed recently?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, IRWD shares gained by 10.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.59, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading, and 12.25 for the last 200 days.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.12 and a Gross Margin at +99.63. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +127.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 62.68.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Insider trade positions for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IRWD]

There are presently around $2,154 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRWD stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 17,300,305, which is approximately -1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 16,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.89 million in IRWD stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $202.25 million in IRWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:IRWD] by around 10,683,019 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 16,510,843 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 145,966,562 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,160,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRWD stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,729,802 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,246,909 shares during the same period.