Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Realty Income Corporation [O]. What else is Wall St. saying

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] slipped around -0.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $71.62 at the close of the session, down -0.22%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Realty Income Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced the company will release its operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the market closes on May 4, 2022. The company will host its conference call on May 5, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. PT to discuss the operating results.

To access the conference call, dial (888) 440-5675 (United States) or (646) 960-0268 (International). When prompted, provide the conference ID 9982808.

Realty Income Corporation stock is now 0.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. O Stock saw the intraday high of $71.97 and lowest of $70.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.54, which means current price is +12.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.91M shares, O reached a trading volume of 3547945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 308.69.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.17 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.53, while it was recorded at 71.11 for the last single week of trading, and 69.18 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $32,858 million, or 78.90% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,344,766, which is approximately 6.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,379,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.0 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 17.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 690 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 42,621,981 shares. Additionally, 389 investors decreased positions by around 37,717,729 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 377,419,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,758,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 193 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,900,652 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 17,436,676 shares during the same period.