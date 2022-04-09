Wall Street Analyst Initiated KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. What else is Wall St. saying

KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] price plunged by -0.87 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Brightline Fuels National Expansion of Virtual, Equitable, and Affordable Family Behavioral Health Care with a $105M Series C Raise, Led by KKR.

Brightline accelerates growth with leading health plans, national employers, and ecosystem partners.

Brightline, the category leader in virtual behavioral health care for children, adolescents, and families, today announced it has secured a $105M Series C funding, bringing the company’s total funding to over $200M. Global investment firm KKR led the round, and existing investors GV (formerly Google Ventures), Optum Ventures, Oak HC/FT, Threshold, 7wireVentures, Children’s Medical Center Corporation (parent corporation of Boston Children’s Hospital), and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts also participated. Johnny Kim, Director at KKR, has also joined Brightline’s board of directors.

A sum of 3512166 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.57M shares. KKR & Co. Inc. shares reached a high of $56.25 and dropped to a low of $54.345 until finishing in the latest session at $55.81.

The one-year KKR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.9. The average equity rating for KKR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $87.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for KKR & Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $92, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on KKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.90.

KKR Stock Performance Analysis:

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.55. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.41, while it was recorded at 57.86 for the last single week of trading, and 66.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KKR & Co. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.62. KKR & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

KKR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc. go to 7.72%.

KKR & Co. Inc. [KKR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,870 million, or 76.50% of KKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,868,538, which is approximately 9.342% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,016,281 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in KKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.61 billion in KKR stock with ownership of nearly 4.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KKR & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 429 institutional holders increased their position in KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE:KKR] by around 51,073,918 shares. Additionally, 322 investors decreased positions by around 38,089,945 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 370,331,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,494,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KKR stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,053,097 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 11,345,267 shares during the same period.