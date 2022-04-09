Stifel slashes price target on DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] – find out why.

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] gained 2.80% or 0.17 points to close at $6.25 with a heavy trading volume of 5004701 shares. The company report on April 1, 2022 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces appointment of Ms. Iman Hill to the Board of Directors.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, April 1, 2022 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) today announced the appointment of Ms. Iman Hill to the Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2022.

Ms. Iman Hill is a petroleum engineer with 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry with extensive global expertise in the technical and commercial aspects of the petroleum business, in particular field development, capital projects and production operations. Ms. Hill’s experience has been gained in the Middle East, Africa, South America, the Far East, and the North Sea in diverse settings from onshore to ultra-deepwater. She was appointed Executive Director of the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) in December 2020. Ms. Hill has worked as a Senior Reservoir Engineer for BP, as a Senior Regional Adviser Africa to the E&P CEO and the Chairman of Shell, as well as GM Shell Egypt and Chairwoman of Shell Companies in Egypt. At BG Group she has held the positions of Senior Vice President Brazil and Senior Vice President Developments and Operations. Ms. Hill has also held positions of VP Africa at Sasol and Technical Director, GM UAE and President Egypt for Dana Gas in the UAE. She also serves as Non-Executive Director on the Board of United Oil and Gas and as a non-executive Independent Board Director of Oil Spill Response Ltd (OSRL). Ms. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Aberdeen University. Ms. Hill is a resident and citizen of the United Kingdom.

It opened the trading session at $6.11, the shares rose to $6.275 and dropped to $6.065, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DHT points out that the company has recorded -3.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, DHT reached to a volume of 5004701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for DHT stock

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.76. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 8.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.80 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.64, while it was recorded at 6.03 for the last single week of trading, and 5.79 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

There are presently around $583 million, or 61.60% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,003,134, which is approximately 0.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 11,456,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $69.65 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $45.13 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 2.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 7,027,343 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 9,136,383 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 79,650,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,814,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 918,436 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,177,251 shares during the same period.