Raymond James slashes price target on Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] – find out why.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE: LEG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.13% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.32%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that LEGGETT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ELECTS NEW BOARD MEMBER.

Leggett & Platt announced the election of Angela Barbee to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Ms. Barbee, 56, served as Senior Vice President – Technology and Global R&D of Weber, Inc., a manufacturer of outdoor grills and accessories, from 2021 until January 2022. Prior to Weber, Ms. Barbee served in senior technology and product development positions at Kohler Company from 2018 to 2021. She served as Director – Global Creative Design Operations of General Motors, from 2013 to 2017, and in various other capacities since 1994.

Over the last 12 months, LEG stock dropped by -26.33%. The one-year Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.33. The average equity rating for LEG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.57 billion, with 136.60 million shares outstanding and 131.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, LEG stock reached a trading volume of 3340231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEG shares is $46.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on LEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leggett & Platt Incorporated is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.76.

LEG Stock Performance Analysis:

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.32. With this latest performance, LEG shares dropped by -5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.82 for Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.13, while it was recorded at 35.45 for the last single week of trading, and 43.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Leggett & Platt Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.64 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.00.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

LEG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leggett & Platt Incorporated go to 5.20%.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated [LEG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,500 million, or 75.60% of LEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,169,171, which is approximately 29.989% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,144,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.2 million in LEG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $381.77 million in LEG stock with ownership of nearly -9.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leggett & Platt Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Leggett & Platt Incorporated [NYSE:LEG] by around 18,787,313 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 19,128,020 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 60,207,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,123,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,960,157 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,519,783 shares during the same period.