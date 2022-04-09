Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $33

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $22.06 at the close of the session, up 1.15%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Mattel Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be webcast on Mattel’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.mattel.com. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time the evening of the call until Wednesday, May 4, 2022 and may be accessed by dialing +1-404-537-3406. The passcode is 3845555.

Mattel Inc. stock is now 2.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MAT Stock saw the intraday high of $22.14 and lowest of $21.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.71, which means current price is +15.08% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.46M shares, MAT reached a trading volume of 3585077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $31.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $28 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $24 to $30, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On October 04, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MAT shares from 24 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 18.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has MAT stock performed recently?

Mattel Inc. [MAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.68. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.22, while it was recorded at 22.43 for the last single week of trading, and 21.49 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Mattel Inc. [MAT]

There are presently around $7,653 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 45,587,519, which is approximately -1.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 41,485,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.81 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $695.92 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 0.449% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 23,654,029 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 23,465,260 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 303,774,362 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,893,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,050,237 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 4,435,268 shares during the same period.